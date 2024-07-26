Reveal of Family Secrets in Endless Love: Kemal’s Investigation Unveils a Shocking Truth

Ultimo aggiornamento il 26 Luglio 2024 by Luisa Pizzardi

Endless Love, breaking news: Kemal‘s discovery about Asu

Everything starts after Asu’s attempted suicide. Pressured by his mother Fehime, Kemal visits Asu and notices a bag identical to one he saw at Tufan Kaner‘s house a year earlier. Tufan is the only one who knows about Emir‘s secret relative.

Kemal’s Doubts and Investigation

Filled with doubts, Kemal starts reevaluating everything Asu has told him since her arrival in Istanbul. He even checks Asu‘s birth certificate at the registry office. There, he discovers that Asu‘s parents passed away in 1988, yet she was born in 1991. This peculiar detail leads Kemal to suspect that Asu is Emir‘s secret sister.

Leyla and Ayhan Assist Kemal

After sharing his suspicions with Nihan, Leyla, and Ayhan, Kemal considers the possibility that Hakkı Alacahan presented Asu as his niece because he was secretly in love with Mujgan. Kemal speculates that Mujgan might have given birth in the same small town where Hakkı lived for a period. He then asks Leyla and Ayhan to investigate further.

Leyla and Ayhan Uncover Incriminating Evidence

Their pursuit pays off. After extensive research in a digital document archive, Leyla and Ayhan find Asu‘s birth certificate, which clearly states that she is the daughter of Mujgan and Galip Kozcuoğlu. This revelation tightens the noose around Asu and her lies.

The Tightening Grip on Asu

Despite the evidence, Kemal pretends ignorance and continues his rekindled engagement with Asu. Viewers are left wondering about Kemal‘s next move. Stay tuned for more updates on this gripping revelation in Endless Love. Follow us on Instagram for more updates.